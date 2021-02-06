Pooram: panel to monitor COVID situation

Thrissur Pooram and Pooram exhibition will be held this year after monitoring the COVID-19 situation.
The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Saturday. As the Pooram is two-and-a-half months away, a committee under the District Collector will be formed to monitor the spread of the disease.
Once in a fortnight
The committee will meet once in two weeks, evaluate the situation, and will chalk out procedures for conducting the Pooram.
The committee will have people’s representatives, Cochin Devaswom Board member, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswom Board members, representatives from the police, Health Department, and the Forest Department.
The Pooram will be organised after getting permission from the government.
“The crowds can be controlled by setting up screens for people to view the rituals. Crowd-control measures can be initiated with proper planning. If the government permits, preparations can be carried out,” the Minister said.
Compared to other Poorams, there is enough space for conducting Thrissur Pooram by maintaining COVID-19 protocols, Collector S. Shanavas said.
