Pooram lovers keep fingers crossed as Thrissur witnesses summer rain

April 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thrissur

Though the mild summer rain witnessed in Thrissur for the last two days has brought some respite from the scorching heat, Thrissur Pooram organisers and festival lovers are keeping their fingers crossed. Sample fireworks, the first round of pyrotechnics show of the Thrissur Pooram, is scheduled for Friday.

Though many districts in the State have received their share of summer rain recently, Thrissur had not received good summer rain so far. However, now people fear that the rain may play spoilsport for the much-awaited Thrissur Pooram festivities.

Summer rain has often posed a threat to Thrissur Pooram as it is celebrated in the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar (April-May). Last year, pooram fireworks were postponed thrice due to heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many pooram lovers have already offered lotus garlands at the Koodalmanikyam temple. According to popular belief, offering lotus garlands to Lord Bharatha at the temple keep heavy rain and floods away.

However, a record crowd is expected to witness the pooram which falls on Sunday (April 30) this year. The pooram day is followed by a holiday (May 1), bringing cheer to pooram fans as the Thattakathe Pooram, meaning pooram for the Thrissur people, will be held on May 1.

The main fireworks of the pooram is scheduled to be held in the early hours on May 1.