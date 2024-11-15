Pooram lovers feel HC restrictions on parading elephants will cast shadow over festivities

As the festival season draws near, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over Kerala’s iconic elephant parades. The recent High Court ruling, which imposes tough new restrictions, has sparked disappointment and worry among elephant enthusiasts and festival lovers.

They argue that the court’s directive contains impractical recommendations that could make such parades impossible, effectively threatening the very existence of traditional Kerala festivals.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has issued a slew of measures, including provision for adequate roofing and ban on procession of elephants through public roads between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The court directed that elephants should not be transported between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and they should not be exhibited for a continuous period of more than 3 hours. No elephant shall be made to walk for more than 30 km a day. It should be ensured that elephants get at least 8 hours of rest every 24 hours.

Another direction is that permission should not be granted for parading elephants in temples or other places unless the venue had sufficient space to parade them with a minimum distance of 3 m between them, and a minimum distance of 5 m from the elephant to flambeau or any other source of fire. The court ordered that a minimum distance of 100 m should be maintained between people and the place where the elephants were exhibited.

Poorolsava Samrakshana Koottayma, an informal group formed to protect festival traditions, conducted a symbolic pooram at the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Thekkinkadu maidan on Friday evening demanding protection of festivals and celebrations.

Responding to the new guidelines, CPI leader and former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said the new restrictions will affect the pooram celebrations. “What we need is practical guidelines for the safe conduct of pooram. The guidelines will affect the rituals. The State and Union governments should intervene to make revisions of the guidelines,” he said.

The Poora Premi Sangham , a group of festival lovers, has announced plans to move legally to safeguard the continuation of festival traditions. They alleged that animal rights organisations have long been campaigning for restrictions on elephant processions, and now, the High Court’s recent verdict appears to have made this a reality.

“The decision could lead to the elimination of centuries-old elephant parades. Under the current restrictions, the famed elephant procession will no longer be possible,” said Sangam president Baiju Thazhekkat and convenor Vinod Kandamkavil. They also alleged that there are external forces, including international powers, that aim to undermine Thrissur Pooram, a cultural icon of Kerala.

K. Girish Kumar, the secretary of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, has said that it will be impossible to conduct the Thrissur Pooram under these restrictions. He said that at least 150 elephants are needed for the 36-hour festival, and the court’s ruling, based solely on the views of certain NGOs, could spoil such festivals. Mr. Kumar expressed concerns that it could signal an effort to erase these long-standing traditions.

K.P. Manoj Kumar, chairman of the Elephant Welfare Trust of India, stated that these new directives could soon lead to the end of the long-standing tradition of elephant parades, which have been an inseparable part of Kerala’s festivals, including Pooram and other religious celebrations, for centuries.

The members of the Elephant Welfare Trust have urged the Central and State governments to urgently convene a meeting with all organisations involved in elephant parades during festivals. They have called for practical suggestions and necessary amendments to elephant care regulations to ensure the protection and sustainable management of elephants.

