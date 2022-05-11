Pooram fireworks postponed again as rain plays spoilsport

Decision leaves pyrotechnic fans disappointed

Breaking the hearts of hundreds of pyrotechnic fans, the fireworks display of the Thrissur Pooram was postponed for the second time on Wednesday.

The main fireworks display, which was scheduled at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, was postponed initially to 7 p.m. on the day. However, as rain lashed the city again on Wednesday afternoon, the district administration decided to postpone the fireworks display. According to an official release from the district administration, the next date and time for the fireworks display display will be announced later.

Fans remained in city

Hoping against hope, fireworks fans had stayed put in the city until the official announcement about the postponement came around 6.30 p.m.

The decision was taken considering the safety of the public, according to District Collector Haritha V. Kumar.

Rain clouds, hovering over the city, have been posing a threat right from the Kodiyettam ceremony of the Pooram. However, it did not affect the main Pooram events on Tuesday. But it affected the night edition of the Pooram.

‘Dangerous’

The district administration was forced to postpone the fireworks for the second time as the entire Thekkinkadu Maidan, including the place where holes were dug for placing mortars, was drenched in rainwater. It is dangerous to conduct fireworks on wet ground, according to experts. Many places on Swaraj Round witnessed flooding.

However, a small fireworks display was held after the ‘Pakal Pooram’ as the rain took a break after Tuesday night. But rain lashed the city once again on Wednesday afternoon, drenching the hopes of pyrotechnicians as well as the fans.

Tension in camps

Meanwhile, tension mounts at the camps of the pyrotechnicians of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu as uncertainty continues over the fireworks display. P.C. Varghese of Paramekkavu and Sheena Suresh of Thiruvambadi had become licensees of Thrissur Pooram fireworks display for the first time.

A few years ago, as the Pooram pyrotechnic show was cancelled following a fireworks accident at Padukkad, the prepared fireworks were destroyed by exploding them.

The prepared fireworks will be kept under police protection until the next date.