Pooram firework display likely on Friday: Collector

The Thrissur Pooram firework display will be held on Friday if the climate is favourable, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has said.

Arrangements are being made for displaying the fireworks between 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on Friday.

The fireworks display, which was scheduled for the early hours of May 11, was postponed three times already due to rain.

Meanwhile, the rain took a break in the district on Thursday.

Considering the danger of stocking a huge explosive collection in the heart of the city, the police and the district administration have increased security for the fireworks godown.

Some youths under the influence of alcohol have burst some firecrackers near the godown a few days ago.