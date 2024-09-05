ADVERTISEMENT

Poor quality oil found in kits distributed among tribes, fine of ₹7 lakh imposed on company

Published - September 05, 2024 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The substandard oil was included in the food kit distributed among tribes by the Scheduled Tribes Development department in June. Cases of food poisoning were reported soon after prompting an inspection by the Food Safety department. It was found that the company did not have licence to sell oil and violated packing norms

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki Subcollector has imposed a fine of ₹7 lakh on Star Foods, a private coconut oil brand, for distributing substandard coconut oil to tribal families in Idukki. The fine has been imposed on the company’s owner Shijas P.A., following an investigation by the Food Safety department in Thodupuzha.

The coconut oil brand named Kera Shathi was included in food kits distributed to tribal communities by the Scheduled Tribes Development department in June. Shortly afterwards, several cases of food poisoning were reported in the Velliyamattom panchayat tribal settlements near Thodupuzha. Upon receiving complaints, the food safety officer collected samples of the oil and sent them for chemical analysis.

Expired licence

During the investigation, it was revealed that the company’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration had expired on June 5, 2024. Furthermore, the FSSAI licence granted to Star Foods only permitted the sale of fish and fish products, making the production and sale of coconut oil a violation of the regulations.

In the hearing, Mr. Shijas admitted that the coconut oil was produced in Tamil Nadu and repackaged for sale, but the packets did not have an address, violating packaging norms. The Subcollector’s order emphasised that the sale of coconut oil with an expired licence and without proper labelling posed a serious threat to public health.

The order has mandated that the fine be paid within 15 days. If the payment is not made, the amount will be recovered through the revenue recovery process.

