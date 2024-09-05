GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor quality oil found in kits distributed among tribes, fine of ₹7 lakh imposed on company

The substandard oil was included in the food kit distributed among tribes by the Scheduled Tribes Development department in June. Cases of food poisoning were reported soon after prompting an inspection by the Food Safety department. It was found that the company did not have licence to sell oil and violated packing norms

Published - September 05, 2024 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki Subcollector has imposed a fine of ₹7 lakh on Star Foods, a private coconut oil brand, for distributing substandard coconut oil to tribal families in Idukki. The fine has been imposed on the company’s owner Shijas P.A., following an investigation by the Food Safety department in Thodupuzha.

The coconut oil brand named Kera Shathi was included in food kits distributed to tribal communities by the Scheduled Tribes Development department in June. Shortly afterwards, several cases of food poisoning were reported in the Velliyamattom panchayat tribal settlements near Thodupuzha. Upon receiving complaints, the food safety officer collected samples of the oil and sent them for chemical analysis.

Expired licence

During the investigation, it was revealed that the company’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration had expired on June 5, 2024. Furthermore, the FSSAI licence granted to Star Foods only permitted the sale of fish and fish products, making the production and sale of coconut oil a violation of the regulations.

In the hearing, Mr. Shijas admitted that the coconut oil was produced in Tamil Nadu and repackaged for sale, but the packets did not have an address, violating packaging norms. The Subcollector’s order emphasised that the sale of coconut oil with an expired licence and without proper labelling posed a serious threat to public health.

The order has mandated that the fine be paid within 15 days. If the payment is not made, the amount will be recovered through the revenue recovery process.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.