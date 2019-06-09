Poor facilities hit court work

From obsolete laptops in which dictation apps and law journals cannot be opened to dead inverters and frequent power disruptions, the subordinate judiciary of Kerala courts is plagued by broken infrastructure.

The plight of the subordinate judiciary was highlighted at the annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Association here on Sunday. There are around 530 subordinate courts in Kerala, including special courts for trying offences against women, children, and Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes.

The judicial officers said there were five instances in the last two years when police officials recorded the conversations with magistrates in phones and used it to file complaints against them. There were also situations when police officials adopted hostile attitude towards magistrates for filing complaints against them, they said.

The laptops being used by judicial officers were over 12 years old and dictation software Dragon and law journals All India Reporter and Kerala High Court Cases cannot be opened in them for want of sufficient memory, said M.R. Sasi, the outgoing secretary of the association. The village officers and tahsildars of the State were working in better environment even as judicial officers were working in offices that were in bad shape, said N. Seshadrinathan, the vice president of the association.

Most of the inverters that were installed in the offices were dead by now and power outages were common in courts. The cars provided to judicial officers were pretty old ones. As most of the Chief Judicial Magistrates were not provided officials cars, they were forced to use their personal vehicles for official duties. They were not even provided conveyance allowances, he pointed out.

The association leaders said a large number of posts of munsiff-magistrates were lying vacant in the State.In his inaugural address, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy stressed the role of judicial officers in protecting the credibility of judiciary and instilling confidence in people regarding the deliverance of justice.

C.K. Abdul Rahim and A.M. Shafique, judges, Kerala High Court; B.G. Harindranath, former Law Secretary; and Shaleena V.G. Nair, treasurer of the association; were among those who spoke.