Poor facilities hamper Kollam port realising its full potential

Despite its substantial commercial potential, the future of Kollam Port hangs in limbo due to the undue delay in setting up Immigration Check Post (ICP). Though the port was expected to see steady traffic by early 2020 with both passenger and cargo ships calling at the multi-purpose terminal, port development works were stuck multiple times. While the Centre had sent repeated reminders directing the State to provide the required infrastructure and manpower to declare Kollam port an authorised ICP, no action was taken for a long while. Though fresh additions were made recently, Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly expressed its disapproval over current electronic and infrastructure facilities as they are not adequate to carry out immigration functions. Kollam Port currently lacks some amenities stipulated as per International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, a regulatory system to ensure to maritime security. Ports are required to be complaint with the code to identify and deter possible security threats and the authorities are yet to install sufficient number of CCTV cameras at Kollam Port. In its last communication, the Ministry had asked to establish around 13 infrastructure facilities and each came with specifications. The required staff strength was 14 that included two inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and four constables.

According to Kollam MP, N.K. Premachandran, though the Centre’s communications were detailed and specific, the State government has failed to arrange it multiple times. “The port should have been operational at least four years back. Opting for quick-fixes instead of following the right guidelines has put the project in jeopardy. The State had ignored around eight communications from the Ministry and you cannot expect the Centre to compromise in matters concerning maritime security,” he says. Meanwhile, Kerala Maritime Board officials say works are progressing and there are no major roadblocks in getting the Centre’s nod. “We have been asked to make additions to comply with new ISPS code. Establishing restricted areas and installing boards, completing fencing and some other security measures are the works to be completed. That along with the deployment of security personnel will meet all the ISPS requirements. Kerala Chief Minister had contacted the Prime Minister regarding the issue and we have taken steps to complete the works at the earliest,” says T. P. Salim Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Maritime Board.