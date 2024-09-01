Poor CCTV surveillance network affects probe into thefts in parked vehicles

Investigation into a number of thefts in parked vehicles in the Kozhikode beach area is hanging in the balance as the police find it difficult to gather closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) visuals from the crime spots. Faulty cameras with no data back-up or periodic maintenance pose a major hurdle amidst the rising number of such thefts in the city.

Proposals submitted by various organisations to local administrators and the Tourism department for the installation of more cameras in isolated parking spots are yet to be approved.

“The police are actually not interested in probing thefts in vehicles as the value of the lost articles in most cases may not be very high. As a result, they discourage such complainants, citing difficulty in gathering evidence,” said a youth who recently lost a laptop from his parked scooter. He said the first information report based on his complaint was registered after a prolonged effort and multiple visits to the police station.

Truck drivers who mostly fall victim to such thefts said the poorly-lit parking spots was another issue. Robbers often carted away batteries and fuel from trucks besides stealing other valuables from drivers’ cabins, they said.

Police sources said only an expanded network of surveillance cameras could effectively track the suspects or prevent the recurrence of such incidents. All vulnerable spots will have to be identified after a thorough survey and cameras should be installed with proper maintenance support, they added.

Police officers who were part of probing some of the major vehicle lifting cases in the city said they could make headway in such investigations with the help of efficient surveillance camera networks along major roads. Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras controlled by the police were also helpful, they said, adding that such possibilities could be explored in more locations.

