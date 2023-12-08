ADVERTISEMENT

‘Poopoli’ to begin from January 1 in Wayanad

December 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Poopoli’, an international flower show and agri-fest organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, will be held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station of the KAU at Ambalavayal in Wayanad from January 1 to 15.

The programme envisages imparting the latest agricultural technologies to the grassroots. The 15-day programme is being organised to sensitise farmers to the vast commercial potential of horticulture, especially floriculture in the hill district, the organisers said in a release here.

Close to 200 stalls, including those of government agencies and agricultural organisations, will be put up as a part of the event, they added.

Various programmes including classes and seminars on agriculture and allied subjects as well as cultural programmes will be held as part of the event.

