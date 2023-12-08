HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Poopoli’ to begin from January 1 in Wayanad

December 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Poopoli’, an international flower show and agri-fest organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, will be held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station of the KAU at Ambalavayal in Wayanad from January 1 to 15.

The programme envisages imparting the latest agricultural technologies to the grassroots. The 15-day programme is being organised to sensitise farmers to the vast commercial potential of horticulture, especially floriculture in the hill district, the organisers said in a release here.

Close to 200 stalls, including those of government agencies and agricultural organisations, will be put up as a part of the event, they added.

Various programmes including classes and seminars on agriculture and allied subjects as well as cultural programmes will be held as part of the event.

Related Topics

Kerala / agriculture / agricultural research and technology / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.