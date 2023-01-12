Poopoli in Wayanad a huge draw

January 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

A large collection of ornamental plants, especially imported Lilium, close to 350 pavilions that sell garden plants and agricultural implements, and stalls of government and private institutions are drawing people in large numbers to the seventh edition of Poopoli, an international flower show being jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at its Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) at Ambalavayal in Wayanad district.

Six varieties of Hybrid Lilium imported from the Netherlands are the major cynosures of all eyes.

Gladiolus flowers in different colours, on nearly one acre, also give a visual treat to visitors. As many as 2.5 lakh people have visited the flower show so far and it earned a sum of ₹ 1.1 crore, including a gate collection of ₹1 crore in 10 days, K. Ajith Kumar, Associate Director, RARS, told The Hindu.

Various farms have put up stalls selling seeds, roots, and saplings of exotic plants. Gerberas and chrysanthemums that are often used for decorations are also on display.

RARS, Ambalavayal, has showcased a model of integrated farming and a selfie point with a replica of a typical house in Wayanad while the Soil Conservation department has come out with a live model of 42 technologies, including various types of check dams, to conserve soil and water. RARS has also put up a live demonstration of eight varieties of millets in the international year of millets.

The Indian Institute of Spices Research has displayed different varieties of turmeric, ginger, and arrowroot, explaining the differences among them. Different types of fertilisers are also on display.

Other attractions of the show include a rose garden with more than 875 varieties of rose plants set up on 2.5 acres; a gladiolus garden with different varieties on one acre; hundreds of dahlia plants in numerous varieties; and two floating gardens with Chinese balsam and anthurium plants on two rafts, on a lake in the middle of the garden with a dancing fountain.

The 15-day programme mainly envisaged sensitising farmers to the vast potential and possibilities of floriculture in the district, Dr. Ajith Kumar added .

The programme will conclude on January 15.