Poopoli begins today

The sixth edition of Poopoli, an international flower show and agri fest organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, will be held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Ambalavayal from January 1 to 12.

“The varsity arranged the 12 day-programme to sensitise farmers to the vast commercial potential for horticulture, especially floriculture, in the hill district,” K. Ajithkumar , associate director of research, RARS, Ambalavayal, said.