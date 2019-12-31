Kerala

Poopoli begins today

more-in

The sixth edition of Poopoli, an international flower show and agri fest organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, will be held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Ambalavayal from January 1 to 12.

“The varsity arranged the 12 day-programme to sensitise farmers to the vast commercial potential for horticulture, especially floriculture, in the hill district,” K. Ajithkumar , associate director of research, RARS, Ambalavayal, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 11:32:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/poopoli-begins-today/article30446483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY