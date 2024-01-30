Poopara gang rape case: three sentenced to 90-years in jail

January 30, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Devikulam Fast Track Special (POCSO) Court on Tuesday sentenced three youths to 90 years in prison and a fine of ₹40,000 each for raping a 14-year-old migrant girl at Poopara in Idukki.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das said that the youths were sentenced to 90 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of IPC and POCSO and may undergo the sentence simultaneously for 25 years.

The compensation should be handed over to the family members of the girl and if the accused fails to pay the fine they will undergo another eight months in jail.

Judge P.A. Sirajudeen had delivered the verdict on Monday in which three of the accused persons were found guilty. They are Tamil Nadu residents Sugand (20) and Sivakumar (21), and Poopara resident Syam (21).

The incident occurred on 29, May 2022, when the girl, the daughter of a plantation worker hailing from West Bengal, was raped by a six-member gang, including two minors. The survivor had reached a tea plantation here with her male friend who is a Madhya Pradesh native. They attacked her friend and chased him away, and dragged the girl to a secluded area and raped her.

“The prosecution is fully satisfied with the verdict,” said Mr. Das.