Poonthura, Vizhinjam seeing a drop: Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram

05 August 2020 23:04 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that there were signs of disease transmission coming down in two of the large clusters at Poonthura and Vizhinjam. However, the situation was fluid and vigil should be continued.

In one of the closed clusters at Alappuzha, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Noooranad, where the outbreak had been brought under control, 35 new cases were reported on Tuesday when a new contingent arrived from Jalandhar as part of the rotational changeover. However, these personnel were in quarantine.

Disease transmission was continuing in the Aluva cluster and in Fort Kochi in Ernakulam district. In Wayanad, strong containment measures have been launched in the Periya Pulachikuni tribal settlement colony where 11 persons had tested positive.

Mr. Vijayan said that the situation in Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, where 125 persons, including 93 health-care workers had tested COVID positive, had improved.