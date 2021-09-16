Poonthura Siraj dead

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice chairman Poonthura Siraj, 57, passed away on Thursday. He was under treatment for cancer at a private hospital here.

Mr. Siraj, who hails from Poonthura in the district, was a three-time councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. In 1995 and 2000 he won as PDP candidate, and as an independent in 2005.

A relative and aide to PDP leader Abdul Nasir Maudany, Mr. Siraj was expelled from the party in 2020, but was reportedly reinstated.

His plans to contest from Manikyavilakom in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the 2020 local body polls did not work out following objections by the CPI(M).