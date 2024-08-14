GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poonkudil Mana near Manjeri to host meet celebrating Independence

Published - August 14, 2024 02:15 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Socialites and lovers of art and literature will congregate in the courtyard of Poonkudil Mana at Vallikkapatta near Manjeri on Wednesday night, celebrating the freedom that the country secured from the British in 1947.

Poonkudil Mana is a reputed Namboothiri home known best for the traditional treatment of mental illness in Malabar. Upholding secular values, the Mana has been hosting such gatherings that promote art and cultural ethos transcending communal and other social divisions.

The gathering will be the 10th edition of an annual event titled ‘Mazhanilavu’. Ten homemaker women from different communities in the district will jointly inaugurate the programme by lighting lamps.

Pradeep Kumar, former programme director of All India Radio, will deliver a speech on the ‘Beauty and strength of Indian democracy’. Devan Maboothiri, head of Poonkudil Mana, will preside over the function.

Musician Ashraf Kurikkal will be felicitated at the inaugural. Two musical programmes titled ‘Malhar’ and ‘Gaana Chandrika’ will follow, said organising secretary T.P. Ramachandran.

Kala, a cultural organisation based at Manjeri, is organising the event. People from various parts of Malappuram and neighbouring districts are expected to attend the night-long Mazhanilavu.

“We should have such gatherings periodically so that we can loudly proclaim that humanity can never be drowned by parochial or divisive ideologies,” said Mr. Ramachandran.

‘Kanji Puzhukku’, a traditional Kerala Namboothiri dish of rice gruel and green gram, will be an attraction of the evening. It will be served in traditional bowls with spoons made of jackfruit tree leaves. “You may get music and dance elsewhere, but not this healthy food,” said Devan Namboothiri.

