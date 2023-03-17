HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pookkottur Haj camp begins on Saturday

Nearly 10,000 pilgrims expected for the event

March 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Haj trainer Abdussamad Pookkottur explaining the arrangements made for the 23rd Pookkottur Haj Camp near Malappuram.

Haj trainer Abdussamad Pookkottur explaining the arrangements made for the 23rd Pookkottur Haj Camp near Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The 23 rd edition of the Pookkottur Haj training camp will begin on Pookkottur Khilafat Memorial Islamic Centre (PKMIC) campus near here on Saturday. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal will inaugurate the two-day camp in the morning.

The PKMIC has been conducting the annual Haj camp in association with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) of Saudi Arabia with the objective of offering practical training in Haj rites for prospective pilgrims.

The organisers said that nearly 10,000 pilgrims were expected for the current camp. Islamic scholar Abdussamad Pookkottur, who is the trainer at the camp, said that the camp would offer training in A to Z of Haj. Food, stay, and travel facilities were arranged at the camp, he said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, who is the chairman of the PKMIC, will preside over the inaugural.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, and P. Ubaidullah, MLA, will be the guests.

The organisers said that those undertaking Haj pilgrimage through government and private means could attend the camp.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.