Pookkalam contest marks vibrant start to Onam celebrations

After two years of COVID-19-induced break, Onam is being celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm. The Hindu Pookkalam@Home 2022 contest, organised on September 3 and 4, has received an overwhelming response in Thrissur.

Individual participants, residents’ associations and recreation clubs participated with fervour in the 12th edition of The Hindu Pookkalam@Home contest, presented by Bambino and powered by Mangaldeep, in Thrissur. In all, 25 teams in the Corporation area participated.

The Hindu team comprising the jury, Mahabali and a percussion team was greeted with warmth by the contestants. Abhilash Das, Head of the Department, the Department of Applied Art, Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur, was the judge.

All teams were given a reimbursement of ₹1,000 towards purchase of flowers and gift hampers from Bambino, Mangaldeep and Squad.

Team Maloos, Sitaram Mill Lane, Poonkunnam, led by Viji Sreejith, won the first prize. Team Mundapat, Chembukavu, led by Bindu Manoj, received the second prize and Team Navadeepam, Anjerichira, led by Athira, came third.

Team Butterflies, Nellankara, led by Vijitha; Team Sauhrudam, Sankarankulangara, led by Nalini Krishnadas; and Team Vadakkans, Kalathodu, led by Biji Sajan, received consolation prizes. The prizes were distributed at a function held on Tuesday.

The winner of the first prize received a cash award of ₹15,000 and gifts worth ₹15,000 from Preethi Zodiac 2.0. The second prize winner received ₹10,000 and gifts worth ₹10,000 from Preethi Zodiac 2.0, while the third prize winner received a cash prize of ₹5,000. Three teams were given ₹2,000 as consolation prizes. All the winners were given special gift hampers from Mangaldeep.

The event was presented by Bambino and powered by Mangaldeep, in association with Gold Winner. The home appliance partner was Preethi Zodiac 2.0, associate partner Kerala Tourism and gift partner Squad, while the TV partner was News18 Keralam.