Ponnani block panchayat hones literary skills of school students

The Ponnani block panchayat has become the first local body in the State to publish poems and stories penned by school students under its limits. The block panchayat initiated a project titled ‘The chemistry of creative writing’ with the objective of sharpening the literary skills of students from Classes 5 to 12.

The project, launched in the 2022-23 academic year, has gained popularity and is progressing well. Three dozen students from different schools in Ponnani block panchayat took part in a two-day workshop held recently. They were selected by a panel of writers led by Ramakrishnan Kumaranellur. Writers from across the State guided the students at the residential workshop. Among them were Alankode Leelakrishnan, M.M. Sacheendran, Chathanath Achuthanunni, P.P. Ramachandran, K. Sreekumar, Aryan Kannanoor, and E.M. Suja.

The writers helped them write poems and stories, and honed their creative skills. The best works of the students were collected and an anthology named Poovatty was published by the block panchayat. “This could be the first instance of a local self-government institution in Kerala, probably in India, publishing the poems and stories of young writers of schools in a magazine,” said Ponnani block panchayat president C. Ramakrishnan.

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan released the magazine at a function held at Ponnani recently. Besides 71 poems and stories by students, the magazine also has several drawings by children who are being trained under a diamond jubilee fellowship programme of the Ponnani block panchayat.

“We have been focusing on social capital investments rather than investing heavily on infrastructure,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. He said the block panchayat had taken up projects such as Little Kickers, Aarp, and civil services coaching as part of investing in social capital.

While the project Little Kickers offered football training to schoolchildren, the Aarp project explored theatre and acting skills of children. The block panchayat is offering basic civil services coaching to high school students. Mr. Ramakrishnan said the literary works of the students from the current academic year would be published in the next magazine.

