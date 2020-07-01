Ponnachan walks again

When a cat is so dear, it gets care and love. For Sainaba, a homemaker at Pathinaram Kandam, her favourite felis Ponnachan was injured by a dog in a fight and she did not hesitate to take it to the veterinary hospital at Murickassery.

However, the story did not end there as the cat needed further treatment for a serious spinal injury. Her keenness in bringing Ponnachan repeatedly to the hospital, especially at a time when COVID-19 keeps people indoors, touched veterinarian Romeo Sunny. He found that the cat’s hind legs had been paralysed and it could only drag itself along the floor. Sainaba told the doctor that she was so fond of the cat and she wanted it to walk at least inside the kitchen.

To realise her wish, Dr. Sunny thought of making a wheelchair for the cat and designed one that did not cause stress on its hind legs during his free time. He made one using locally available materials such as plastic pipes and rubber slippers.

He said there were chances of a complete recovery, but it may take time. The wheelchair should not in any way cause stress on the cat’s hind legs. While the cat moved on the wheelchair, the legs should also recuperate, he said.

Now, Ponnachan moves on the wheelchair in the kitchen.

Dr. Sunny said the cat was so small in size and it would be heavy for it to move on a professionally made wheelchair. He hoped it would be able to move on its own legs after three months.

In realising the wheelchair, the staff at the hospital also helped the doctor. Wheelchair for an injured cat may be a first instance in Kerala.