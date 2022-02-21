Ponmudi to be reopened for visitors
The popular tourist destination of Ponmudi will be reopened for visitors on Tuesday. The ecotourism centre had been closed a month ago as the district witnessed a surge in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases.
In an official statement, the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has said the Kallar Meenmutty and Mankayam ecotourism centres in the forest division will also be thrown open for visitors on Tuesday.
