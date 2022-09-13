Ponkunnam-Placherry stretch of SH inaugurated

The 22.173-km reach was upgraded at a cost of ₹248.62 crore

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday inaugurated the upgraded reach of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway from Ponkunnam to Placherry. The 22.17-km reach was upgraded at a cost of ₹248.62 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the responsibility of maintenance for the project contractor in case of roads built in Bitumen Macadam and Bitumen Concrete standards was for two years, while those for the improved roads was three years. The maintenance responsibility for bridges and buildings, meanwhile was for five years.

Holding that the public were not mere spectators but guardians of the public infrastructure projects, Mr.Riyas said as many as 3,200 boards had been installed along the roads , which displayed information about the maintenance period including the phone number of the contractor and the officer.

On the occasion, he spoke of the plans to introduce a programme to award running contracts for a period of one year to ensure maintenance of these projects on expiry of the maintenance responsibility. ``The tender process for the running contract for the same shall be initiated before the expiry of the maintenance period. A board displaying information about the running agreement too will be put up on these roads,’’ he said.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the construction of Nedumon-Kulathur and Kanam-Pathanad roads

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj presided over the function. Anto Antony, MP, delivered the keynote speech

An 82.17-km stretch of the Punalur-Ponkunnam State Highway is being upgraded in three reaches at a cost of ₹736 crore. Authorities are in the final stages of completing works on the 30.16-km Konni-Placherry reach while works on the 29.84-km Punalur - Konni reach is under progress.