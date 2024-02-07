Pongala: Food Safety department issues guidelines to eateries

February 07, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety department has directed eateries and food establishments to follow food safety guidelines against the backdrop of Attukal Pongala.

The guidelines issued by the department in this regard require all food establishments to display a copy of the food safety licence/registration. They should produce the health certificate inspection time of all employees in the establishment. They should also have in their possession the certificate that attests to the purity of the water used in the establishment.

The Food Safety department will organise an awareness class for food entrepreneurs and those involved in cooking food on February 13. All food entrepreneurs who will operate in the Pongala festival area should participate in the class. The name, phone number, and food safety registration number of those taking part in the class should be sent to the email id fsonemomcirclee@gmail.com to register.

Toll-free number

Individuals, organisations, and establishments organising ‘annadanam’ and ‘laghu bhakshanam’ and distributing cool drinks and drinking water in connection with the Pongala should procure the Food Safety department’s registration in advance. Arrangements for this are available at Akshaya centres.

Any complaints related to food can be communicated on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125.

