Pongal: universities postpone exams in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 January 2022 22:45 IST

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed the fifth-semester MCA and fourth-semester MBA examinations scheduled to be held on Friday. While the MCA examinations will be held on January 19, the MBA examinations will be conducted on January 28.

The Kerala University also postponed all examinations scheduled on Friday. The decisions were taken on account of the holiday declared in six districts to mark the Pongal festival.

