Polytechnic student develops solar electric scooter

April 12, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KASARAGOD

At a time, when power consumption is going through the roof in the State and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is urging consumers to avoid charging electric vehicles during peak evening hours, Irshad, a student of EKNM Polytechnic College at Trikaripur, Kasaragod, has developed a solar electric scooter.

Driven by the sight of electric scooters getting stranded due to battery depletion, Irshad embarked on a mission to devise a sustainable solution to charging issues. His vision of an electric scooter equipped with a solar panel materialised with the unveiling of the prototype.

Remarkably, the scooter was developed at a cost of ₹8,000. Operating on solar energy, the vehicle charges while in motion or parked. Its core components include a solar unit, computer UPS battery, and a motor.

Hailing from Kunhimangalam in Kannur Irshad, a third year electronics student, highlights the use of flexible solar panels on the vehicle. Employing a 10-watt panel, the scooter can travel approximately 4 km on a single charge. However, with the incorporation of lithium batteries and a 50-watt solar panel charging is expedited allowing longer distance travel.

One of the vehicle’s key advantages is the elimination of the need to search for charging stations. Whether in motion or parked in places abundant in sunlight, the scooter automatically replenishes charge. Irshad envisions further improvements to enhance battery capacity, facilitating the commercial viability of the vehicle for daily use.

The innovation underscores the creativity and forward-thinking cultivated in educational institutions in the State. Irshad’s solar electric scooter represents a significant stride towards sustainable and environmentally conscious transportation solutions.

