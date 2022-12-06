Polytechnic student attacked, bikes torched in Kozhikode

December 06, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kalpetta/Kozhikode

Even as a student of the Government Polytechnic College, Meppadi, Wayanad, was attacked by a group near Perambra and the motorcycles of two others were set on fire near Vadakara in Kozhikode between Monday and Tuesday, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has sought action against those involved in the recent violence on the campus that preceded these incidents.

Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), was seriously injured in an attack on the campus in connection with the students’ union election on December 2. A.B. Vibin, Station House Officer, Meppadi police station, was allegedly assaulted too. The SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.

In a possible retaliation, Abhinav, a student of the polytechnic, was allegedly beaten up by a group of around 10 persons, reportedly SFI activists, at Valiyakode near Perambra on Monday night. He claimed that he had gone out to watch the World Cup football match. The attackers were armed with motor chains and planks fitted with nails, Abhinav said, pointing out that a group of people had gone to his house two days earlier and threatened him too. However, he claimed he was not present on the campus when Aparna was beaten up, and that had no role in the violence.

Motorcycles belonging to Athul and Kiranraj, Kerala Students’ Union activists, who are allegedly involved in the alleged attack on Aparna, were set on fire at Vadakara early on Tuesday. The vehicles parked outside their homes were taken out and burnt.

Meanwhile, UDF Wayanad district functionary P.P. Ali told the media on Tuesday that the members of the United Democratic Students Front (UDSF) had no role in the street fight or attack on Aparna. He alleged that the police had registered fabricated cases against UDSF activists on the direction of SFI leaders. Mr. Ali claimed that the defeat in the students’ union election had prompted the SFI activists to resort to violence. The SFI leaders had defied the decision of an all-party meeting held prior to the election not to allow the entry of outsiders to the campus.

Mr. Ali alleged that Aparna was injured in a fight between the SFI activists themselves. Video footage of consumption of drugs by some students went viral on social media after the election, but UDSF members were not to be seen in it, he said. The UDSF will take out a march to the Meppadi police station on Wednesday. The youth Congress district committee took out a march here against the police action on Tuesday evening.