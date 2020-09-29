Polycarbonate RCs, driving licences soon: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

29 September 2020 21:42 IST

Four new Sub-Regional Transport Offices in State

The Motor Vehicles Department will soon issue polycarbonate cards for Registration Certificate (RC) and driving licence to motorists in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the Sub-Regional Transport Offices (Sub-RTO) at Chadayamangalam, Pathanapuram, Feroke and Payyannur through video conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said issue of PUC certificates online through approved testing centres was also in the final stages.

The RFID facility to screen goods vehicles at the border check-posts and the GPS facility to track stage carriers were in the final stages. The Safe Kerala project that ensured round-the-clock presence of MVD personnel had helped reduce road accidents in the State, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the government was of the view that at least one MVD office should be there in a taluk. The number of Sub-RTO offices had gone up to 67 in the State. There was a perceptible change in the quality of service provided from RTO and Sub-RTO offices. Instances of corruption in the MVD offices had come down, but there were isolated cases. The government was keeping a tab on them as part of weeding out corruption in public offices.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran presided.