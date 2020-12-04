Polls will change course of State politics: Thushar

‘Alliance with BDJS has helped BJP a lot’

The 2020 local body polls will change the course of State politics, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said.

Mr. Vellappally, who is also the chairman of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) State unit, said the people would teach the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and those parties involved in political trade-off a lesson. “Both the BDJS and the NDA are engaged in wiping them out,” he said.

The BDJS will mark its fifth foundation day on Saturday.

Mr. Vellappally said that both the ruling and Opposition fronts were scoffing at the Union government. “They have failed to convince the Centre on the State’s needs. On the other hand, the BDJS leadership met union ministers with an aim to protect the interests of the State. We have made effective interventions on matters such as agriculture subsidies, road development funds, setting up of IIT, AIIMS and so on,” he said.

On the growth of the party, he claimed that the party had grown into a force to be reckoned with in State politics in a very short period of time. “Becoming an ally of the BJP and a constituent of the NDA has aided the growth of the BDJS. The BDJS-BJP alliance has benefited both the parties. The massive jump in the NDA’s vote share in the last year’s Lok Sabha elections is a reflection of it. It shows in which direction the Kerala politics is heading,” he added.