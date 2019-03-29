Polls: Squads keeping close watch on violations

Various squads formed to keep a close watch on the Lok Sabha polls for any violations of the model code of conduct have intensified their monitoring in the district. The Kollam constituency has a total of 50 squads including a static surveillance team, flying squads and anti-defacement squads.

The static surveillance team will videograph all their inspections and the squad that also includes police officers will be in charge of tracking the flow of black money and illegal liquor. If persons are found carrying any cash exceeding ₹50,000 without proper records or any candidate or party representative is found with posters, election materials, arms or gift items which are valued at more than ₹10,000 the team will file a case against the persons concerned and submit the first information report within 24 hours apart from seizing the illegal material.

Flying squads

Flying squads in the constituency will ensure that the model code of conduct is followed without any violations and will attend to complaints.

The anti-defacement team will check whether hoardings, banners, posters, flags and signages of candidates or political parties are on display at government buildings and other public places. They will also check complaints regarding private properties being used for electioneering without the permission of owners.

In the Kollam constituency a district-level squad will be coordinating with other 49 squads functioning under seven assistant returning officers. Each squad will have four members and a static surveillance team and flying squads will be functioning 24 hours. Assistant Collector S.Ilakiya, who is also the nodal officer for the model code of conduct, will be supervising the squads.