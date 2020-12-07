Polls revive art of Tholpavakoothu

Traditional puppetry adds charm to social media electioneering

Digitisation in electioneering has not yet completely wiped out the traditional modes of communication. Realising the strength and power of puppetry, a number of candidates in Palakkad and neighbouring districts have turned to Tholpavakkoothu for their electioneering.

Tholpavakoothu, a traditional art form using leather puppets, is being used for the first time for electioneering in Kerala. The State Election Commission had used it during the Lok Sabha election last year to spread awareness among the voters in Palakkad.

Tholpavakoothu exponent Ramachandra Pulavar and his son Rajeev Pulavar evolved special electioneering capsules lasting from 60 to 90 seconds as a desperate measure to overcome the destructive spell in art cast by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The idea clicked soon after we put it forth, and dozens of candidates approached us for an electioneering programme using Tholpavakoothu,” said Rajeev.

The programmes done for candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been shot on video and used for electioneering through the social media. “This is where we could further learn the immense potential of the medium, especially while using the new media platform,” said Rajeev.

Rajeev and team made leather puppets of important leaders such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan and Ramesh Chennithala.

“We could use these leaders for their respective parties. The response from the candidates in neighbouring districts of Malappuram and Thrissur has been good,” he said.

Apart from Rajeev, Rahul Pulavar, Sanju, Manoj, Vijay and Lalu were involved in the Tholpavakoothu electioneering. They said it was a first-time experience and a means of survival as well.

According to them, the election has saved the neglected art of Tholpavakoothu from sinking into oblivion, especially as many of the artistes had been rendered jobless by the lockdown necessitated by COVID-19.

Mr. Rajeev said that they requested all the political parties that used the art form for electioneering to help them sustain Tholpavakoothu.