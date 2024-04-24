Polls: guidelines issued for waste removal

April 24, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Guidelines have been issued for removing waste from polling stations, polling material distribution centres, and counting centres and its processing in connection with the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

Arrangements have to be made in association with the local self-government concerned for a mechanism for segregating and collecting the waste that is generated in these places.

The official entrusted with the task should ensure that the waste collected is handed over to the official, Haritha Karma Sena, or agency entrusted by the local body.

To collect the waste generated, the local body secretary or official entrusted should issue an order tasking an official/Haritha Karma Sena/agency with the job on the basis of the number of polling stations.

A transportation plan to cart the waste collected to material collection facility (MCF) and resource recovery facility (RRF) should be prepared beforehand and vehicle arranged.

A report on timely transportation of the waste to the MCF/RRF should be sent by the local body secretary or official tasked with it to the district election officer, returning officer concerned, assistant returning officer, and electoral registration officer.

When election officials concerned inform local bodies about boards, festoons, flags, banners, and posters confiscated by election squads, steps should be taken to segregate these and process them.

