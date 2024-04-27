Polling percentage in Pathanamthitta marginally rises during revision

April 27, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Although it still holds the record for one of the lowest turnouts during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Pathanamthitta has recorded a slight uptick in its polling percentage to 63.37% when the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the revised poll estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest estimates released by the ECI, out of a total of 14,29,700 eligible voters, 9,06,051 exercised their right to vote. Among them, 4,42,897 (64.82%) of the 6,83,307 male voters, 4,63,148 (62.05%) of the 7,46,384 female voters, and six (66.67%) out of nine transgender individuals cast their votes. Of the seven Assembly segments, Aranmula reported the highest voter participation, with 1,45,106 people out of 2,36,632 reaching the polling booths.

Lowest in Ranni

The turnout was the lowest in Ranni, where 1,16,248 out of 1,91,442 voters cast their ballots. In Adoor, 1,41,454 out of 2,09,760 voters exercised their franchise, while in Konni, 1,29,031 out of 2,00,850 voters turned up to vote. Similarly, in Thiruvalla, 1,28,582 out of 2,12,440 voters participated in the election. Kanjirappally witnessed 1,24,552 out of 1,87,898 voters casting their votes, and in Poonjar, 1,21,078 out of 1,90,678 voters exercised their right.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pathanamthitta constituency saw a relatively higher turnout among female voters as 4.63 lakh out of the 7.46 lakh women cast their votes. On the other hand, 4.42 lakh male voters out of the 6.83 lakh cast their ballots.

Except in Poonjar and Kanjirapally, female voters led the way in all Assembly constituencies. In Poonjar, 57,807 out of 96,198 female voters cast their votes, while 63,271 out of 94,480 male voters participated. Similarly, in Kanjirapally, 61,667 out of 96,907 female voters and 62,885 out of 90,990 male voters exercised their franchise.

Highest female voters

Meanwhile, Aranmula distinguished itself by having the highest number of female voter turnout in Pathanamthitta district and the Lok Sabha constituency. Out of 1,24,531 female voters, 75,744 participated, while 69,361 out of 1,12,100 male voters cast their ballots. Conversely, Ranni recorded lower female turnout, with 58,482 out of 99,330 female voters casting their votes, compared to 57,764 out of 92,110 male voters.

Moreover, Konni saw 68,356 women voters and 60,675 male voters. Thiruvalla had 65,560 women voters and 63,021 male voters. Among women, 75,532 out of 1,11,581 voters participated in Adoor, while 65,920 out of 98,176 male voters cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in all 1,437 booths across the constituency have been sealed and moved to a strong room at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chenneerkkara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.