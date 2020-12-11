Polling passes off peacefully in Wayanad

District records 79.42% turnout; EVMs develop technical snags at a few booths; special security at 132 sensitive booths

Polling for civic bodies in Wayanad district on Thursday passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

The district witnessed a high voter turnout. According to preliminary reports, 79.42% of the 6.25 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The polling percentage is likely to increase as the State Election Commission is yet to release the final figures.

In the 2015 local body polls, the district recorded 82% turnout.

Despite the pandemic threat, voters, including tribal people, turned out in large numbers and formed long queues outside polling booths in various parts of the district.

The district recorded 18.47% polling by 9 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 37.71% and 63.51% by 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, according to District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

Polling was peaceful and largely incident-free, barring minor technical snags in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a few polling booths. The machines were promptly replaced and voting continued unabated.

From morning, long queues, especially of women from plantations, were seen in most polling stations. Forest personnel escorted voters in remote hamlets at Kurichyad and Vettathur. As many as 82 voters in Kurichyad Kattunayakka hamlet travelled nearly 20 km to exercise their franchise. Their booth was set up at Vadakkanad near Sulthan Bathery.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police for the smooth conduct of elections. Officials of the anti-Naxal force were deployed at 132 polling booths which were identified as Maoist-affected booths.

Two deaths were reported in the district during polling.

Karunakaran, 48, a senior civil police officer attached to the Kerala Armed Police at Puthoorvayal, died after collapsing. While guarding an election strong room at Sulthan Bathery around 2 p.m. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he died around 3.45 p.m.