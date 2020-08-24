Polling for lone Rajya Sabha seat nears completion in Kerala

Held under strict COVID-19 protocol, the polling got under way at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. The votes will be counted at 5 p.m.

The polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat is progressing with almost all of the legislators having cast their votes in the Kerala Legislative Assembly within a little over three hours since its start on Monday. As many as 125 of the 136 eligible voters have cast their votes as of 12.30 a.m.

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is contesting against Congress-feeder Karshaka Congress State president Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mr. Kumar’s father and LJD leader M.P. Veerendra Kumar.

Held under strict COVID-19 protocol, the polling got under way at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. The votes will be counted at 5 p.m. Only one member is allowed to enter the polling booth at a time under the circumstances. Veteran legislators V.S. Achuthanandan and C.F. Thomas of the LDF and UDF respectively will abstain from voting on account of health reasons.

With 69 first preference votes, victory for Mr. Kumar appears to be a foregone conclusion, considering he has the support of 90 legislators. Currently 85 LDF legislators, 39 UDF legislators and independent legislator P.C. George has voted so far.

While the UDF candidate will be able to garner a maximum of 42 first preference votes, the split within the Kerala Congress (M) factions could dent his chances further.

Either factions led by P.J. Joseph and Jose K. Mani have issued separate whips with the former directing all five Kerala Congress (M) legislators to vote in favour of the UDF candidate and latter instructing them to abstain from voting. While legislators Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj have proclaimed that they would not cast their vote despite arriving in the State capital, Mr. Joseph has already exercised his franchise.