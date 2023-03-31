ADVERTISEMENT

Poll violence: seven sentenced to imprisonment

March 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The violence had taken place during victory celebrations of P.B. Abdul Razak in Manjeswaram Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) area secretary, were sentenced to imprisonment by the Kasaragod sub court in connection with violence at Kumbala in the district during the 2016 Assembly polls.

While the CPI(M) Kumbala area secretary C.A. Subair, the first accused, was sentenced to four years of imprisonment, party workers Siddique Karla, Kabir, Abbas Jafar, Siju, Nizamuddin, and Farhan were awarded a jail term of two years.

The violence took place during the victory celebrations of P.B. Abdul Razak in the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency. Many people were injured in the incident.

The court issued the verdict on a petition by Hasinaar of Arikadi, who sustained head injuries in the violence.

