ADVERTISEMENT

Poll victory trebled BJP’s confidence in State: Krishnakumar

December 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar inaugurating a district leadership meeting at Malappuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar said here on Sunday that the confidence level of BJP workers in Kerala has trebled following the sweeping victory of the party in the recent Assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Inaugurating a BJP district leadership meeting, Mr. Krishnakumar said that the party’s victory has created fissures in the Opposition fronts. He said that the country was gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive victory to power in 2024.

BJP district president Ravi Thelath presided over the function. State committee members K. Sadanandan, K. Ramachandran, zonal general secretary M. Preman, vice-president T.K. Ashok Kumar, district general secretaries P.R. Rashmilnath and B. Ratheesh, and treasurer K.P. Baburaj spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US