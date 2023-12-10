HamberMenu
Poll victory trebled BJP’s confidence in State: Krishnakumar

December 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar inaugurating a district leadership meeting at Malappuram on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar said here on Sunday that the confidence level of BJP workers in Kerala has trebled following the sweeping victory of the party in the recent Assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Inaugurating a BJP district leadership meeting, Mr. Krishnakumar said that the party’s victory has created fissures in the Opposition fronts. He said that the country was gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive victory to power in 2024.

BJP district president Ravi Thelath presided over the function. State committee members K. Sadanandan, K. Ramachandran, zonal general secretary M. Preman, vice-president T.K. Ashok Kumar, district general secretaries P.R. Rashmilnath and B. Ratheesh, and treasurer K.P. Baburaj spoke.

