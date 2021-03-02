Poll squads strengthen surveillance in Kollam

Candidates told to use eco-friendly campaign material

Various squads formed to enforce the provisions of the model code of conduct have strengthened their surveillance in the district, District Collector B. Abdul Nasar has said.

Along with the anti-defacement squad, a team will be focussing on identifying COVID-19 protocol violations. The district green protocol coordination committee will be in charge of conducting the polls in a plastic-free, eco-friendly manner. Candidates and political parties have been asked to opt for banners and hoardings in cotton cloth, jute, wood, paper, bamboo, straw and plantain leaf. Plastic banners and decorations, PVC boards and thermocol arches will not be allowed. All kinds of synthetic decorations and campaigning material should be avoided. Steel or other reusable material should be used instead of disposable food containers. Single-use plastic and food wrapped in plastic are also prohibited during electioneering.

“More squads will be deployed in the coming days and at present we are removing banners and graffiti,” said the Collector here on Tuesday. He has also instructed the officials concerned to expedite the procedures related to issuing postal ballot papers and intensify COVID-19 testing.

Training on

Currently training for the officials on poll duty is progressing in the district along with vaccination. Since extra provisions are needed to conduct the poll in the middle of the pandemic, the district administration will line up more officials and they will be provided special training. The officials will also carry out poll awareness campaigns and other programmes to ensure maximum polling.

The Collector held a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the voting procedures and seek their cooperation.

WhatsApp group

“The commissioning, sealing and opening of voting machines will be done without attracting any criticism. Officials will not be allowed to take biased stands and a WhatsApp group with the representatives of various political parties will be formed to avoid inaccuracies.”

The arrangement of polling stations, deployment of officials, special postal ballot voting, setting up of supply centres and counting centres, campaigning, electoral roll purification, venues for public meetings, green protocol compliance, cVIGIL app system and the functioning of media monitoring committee were also discussed during the meeting.