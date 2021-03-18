Poll scene in Thrissur hots up

Thrissur

18 March 2021 20:03 IST

Suresh Gopi files papers, UDF and LDF nominees busy campaigning

The poll scene in the Thrissur Assembly constituency has hotted up with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Suresh Gopi too filing his nomination papers on Thursday. United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Padmaja Venugopal and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Balachandran had filed their nominations early and have already completed one round of campaigning.

Confusion in finalising the NDA candidate and his ill health has delayed the action hero’s entry into the poll scene. The actor, who was discharged from hospital after a brief illness, landed in a helicopter here in the morning. Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party workers on motorcycles, he reached the Collectorate to file the nomination.

The Centre was planning legislation on the Sabarimala issue. All temples would reach in the hands of believers and they should not be in the hands of atheist politicians, Mr. Gopi said after filing the nomination. There would be a tight fight in Thrissur, but I had full confidence in the voters here, he said. Mr. Gopi went back in the same helicopter to Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

Leaders to reach

Meanwhile, the UDF and LDF candidates are busy campaigning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will reach here on Saturday to energise the LDF camp. “There is a favourable wave for the LDF in the constituency. It is not just because of the food kit or pension, people want continuation of the LDF government. The five-year tenure of Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has increased the scope for the LDF in the constituency,” said Mr. Balachandran.

Top leaders of the Congress will reach the constituency in the coming days. Ms. Venugopal, who started campaigning even before the party officially announced her candidature, is quite sure about her chance this time. “A pro-UDF wave is sweeping the State. Its reflection will be clear in the constituency too,” she said.

Along with traditional campaign methods such as posters, notices, public meetings and door-to-door visits, social media too are used actively by the candidates. Parties are organising roadshows in many areas. Controversies over seat sharing have not affected the constituency as there was not much difference of opinion about the candidates.

Punchy taglines

“Continuation of a Spring season” is the tagline of the LDF candidate. He is positioning himself as the successor to Agriculture Minister V.S Sunil Kumar . ‘Along with Thrissur’ is the tagline of Ms. Venugopal, daughter of ‘Leader’ K. Karunakaran. Mr. Gopi is yet to come up with his punchline, though ‘I am taking Thrissur’ was sort of his tagline during the Lok Sabha election.