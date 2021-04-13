Poll rolls in 15 local body wards being updated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 April 2021 23:29 IST

The electoral rolls in 15 local body wards in nine districts will be updated ahead of byelections. State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan has issued directions in this regard to the electoral registration officers concerned.

The final voters’ list will be published on May 11.

The voters’ lists in the bypoll-bound local body wards of 11 grama panchayats in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts; Nedumangad municipality in Thiruvananthapuram, Piravom municipality in Ernakulam, and Sulthan Bathery municipality in Wayanad, and Nilambur block panchayat are to be updated, a statement has said.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on April 15 at the panchayat, municipality, taluk, and village offices concerned. The rolls for the panchayats will also be available at the block panchayat concerned. The existing voters’ list is available on www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Complaints and applications can be filed till April 29. They will be disposed of by May 10. The final voters’ list will be published on May 11. New applicants who wish to enrol should have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2021.