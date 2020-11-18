Returning officers and assistant returning officers are being given training in the use of electronic voting machines at the District Collectorate Planning Hall in Thrissur on Tuesday.

18 November 2020 10:25 IST

Political parties have released their initial list of candidates

The election scenario has become clearer in the district with parties releasing their initial list of candidates.

The district administration has also started poll preparations in full swing. Anti-defacement squad has been formed.

The squad will monitor the political campaigns of various political parties, and candidates and will take action if they go against poll guidelines.

The squad will check the legal validity of notices, banners, boards, posters, mike announcements, public meetings, and wall writings.

It will also ensure whether various political parties maintain restrictions imposed by the Election Commission on the use of plastics and flex.

Meanwhile, distribution of COVID-19 preventive materials such as N-95 masks, sanitisers and gloves have been distributed to the election workers.

Strict preventive measures have been imposed for the protection of the poll officers in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

COVID-19 norms

They should wear face shields, masks, gloves and use sanitisers.

So far, 16,820 N-95 masks, 7,600 gloves, 145 face shields, and 12,308 litres of sanitizers have been distributed in the district.

As part of election security, people who have licenced guns have been asked to surrender their weapons.

In connection with local body elections, a mock poll using electronic voting machines was conducted at Irinjalakuda Taluk office.

Multi-post machines were used for the mock poll. Representatives of various political parties and officials were present.

In all 10,304 ballet units and 3,405 control units have been arranged for the local body elections in the district.

There are 2,824 polling booths for grama panchayats.

One percent of the total control units and ballot units have been used for mock polls, which will also be held in various other municipalities and corporation in the coming days.