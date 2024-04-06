Poll officials told to rise above personal, political affiliations

April 06, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Election general observers and police observers for Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies took charge on April 4 (Thursday). Awadhesh Kumar Tiwari and Pulkit Khare are the general observers for Malappuram and Ponnani respectively.

Bhanwarl Lal Meena and Vishwas D. Pandhare are the police observers for Malappuram and Ponnani respectively.

Expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission of India had arrived here earlier. Aditya Singh Yadav and Prasant Kumar Sinha are the expenditure observers for Malappuram and Ponnani respectively.

People and political parties can contact the observers directly or through phone.

Mr. Tiwari (Malappuram general observer) can be contacted at 94463-91984 and generalobservermpm@gmail.com. He stays in Room No. 5, Calicut University Guest House, Tenhipalam.

Mr. Khare (Ponnani general observer) can be contacted at 70124-41045 or generalobserverpni@gmail.com. He stays in Room No. 7, Calicut University Guest House, Tenhipalam.

Mr. Meena (Malappuram police observer) can be contacted at 79071-23428 and policeobservermpmkkd@gmail.com. He stays in Room No. 6, Calicut University Guest House, Tenhipalam.

Mr. Pandhare (Ponnani police observer) can be contacted at 62823-92921 and policeobserverponnani@gmail.com. He stays in Room No. 9, Calicut University Guest House, Tenhipalam.

A meeting of election officers and security officers held here on Friday reviewed preparedness for the April 26 polls. The election observers asked officials to maintain transparency in their interactions and behaviour.

Election officials were also advised not to resort to anything that could raise suspicion in the minds of the people. They were asked to rise above their personal political affiliations.

