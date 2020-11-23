Poll observers take charge in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

23 November 2020 23:19 IST

Election observers appointed for block panchayats and municipalities in Malappuram district took charge on Monday. Conservator of Forests K. Vijayanathan took charge as general observer.

Senior deputy directors in the Finance Department, Habeen Mohammed, John Manohar, and K.P. Mathew Roy, and joint directors Sabu Joseph and Varghese Joseph took charge as expenditure observers.

The district administration has asked the people to surrender their licensed arms at their respective police stations before November 30. The administration has warned of revocation of the licence of those who failed to surrender their arms.

Inspectors in charge of the police stations will have to issue receipts to the arms licencees. They should also inform the District Collector about the arms surrender. The arms will be returned to their owners a week after the declaration of election results.