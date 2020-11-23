Kerala

‘Poll Manager’ app

The ‘Poll Manager’ app will be used to coordinate activities related to the local body elections in the district.

Created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), all activities, right from the moment polling officials receive the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the point when they return them after the voting will be managed using this app.

The ‘Poll Manager’ app will be used on December 8, the voting day and the day before. This app will also be used to convey the poll percentages from the polling booths at regular intervals to the district control room.

The app, which contains 21 pre-arranged questionnaires, will be used by the presiding officers, first polling officers and sectoral officers. The data updated by them will be compiled by the district-level nodal officers.

