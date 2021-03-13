Poll expenditure observer takes charge

KALPETTA

13 March 2021 01:38 IST

S. Sundar Raj, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Bengaluru, took charge as election expenditure observer for Wayanad district at the collectorate here on Friday.

Mr. Sundar Raj was received by District Collector Adeela Abdualla. The Sulthan Bathery guest house will be his camp office.

Those with grievances or complaints pertaining to election expenditure can contact the official on 04936-293471.

