Kerala

Poll expenditure observer takes charge

S. Sundar Raj, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Bengaluru, took charge as election expenditure observer for Wayanad district at the collectorate here on Friday.

Mr. Sundar Raj was received by District Collector Adeela Abdualla. The Sulthan Bathery guest house will be his camp office.

Those with grievances or complaints pertaining to election expenditure can contact the official on 04936-293471.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 1:39:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/poll-expenditure-observer-takes-charge/article34056687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY