 Poll expenditure monitoring strengthened in Kollam

March 30, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

In the context of the Lok Sabha elections, strict action will be taken against illegal activities, election expenditure observer Dr. A.Venkadesh Babu has said here on Saturday. He was speaking at a special meeting chaired by District Collector N Devidas for the heads of various teams responsible for monitoring the election expenditure. Instructions have been issued to find illegal sale and trafficking of liquor and narcotic substances, distribution of banned products, illegal activities in forest areas, excessive expenditure, and candidates carrying more cash than the specified amount in vehicles. Voters should not be influenced by money. Since it’s a peaceful region, more attention should be paid to money transactions. Various measures including vehicle inspections should be strengthened,” he said. Steps will be taken to ensure adherence to expenditure limit fixed for candidates and special teams have been formed to detect and report illegal financial transactions. “Inspections by Police, Excise and Forest departments should be strengthened ahead of elections. Deployment of required staff should be be ensured. Spending large amounts of money for campaigning should also be detected and action should be taken,” said Mr Babu who also asked the officials to stay extremely vigilant till the election day. District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, ADM C S. Anil and District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) Sabu Mathew attended the meeting. Public can contact the election expenditure observer on 7012695418 or exobkollam18@gmail.com