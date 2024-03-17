Poll expenditure monitoring gets under way in Thiruvananthapuram

March 17, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The election expenditure monitoring system has begun functioning in Thiruvananthapuram district to monitor the spendings of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to a press statement issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector on Saturday, election expenditure observers, flying squad, static surveillance team and video surveillance team have also begun operations as part of election expenditure monitoring.

The Collector requested the general public to cooperate with the election officials. Those carrying cash of more than ₹1 lakh should have adequate documents. Since candidates are required to maintain a separate account for election expenses, all bank branches should provide the facility to the candidates coming to open a new account.

A declaration form bearing the photograph of the persons who will be printing the campaign materials should be submitted to the District Collector. Election campaign materials printed by political parties and candidates should include information about the printer, publisher and number of copies. Owners of printing presses involved in printing campaign materials and owners of auditoriums and convention centres providing their establishments for election purposes should also inform the District Collector.